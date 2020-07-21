92,012 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,827,000 after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,166,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 2,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,983. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

