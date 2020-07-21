Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.30. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $224.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

