Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $50.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,777 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,737 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

