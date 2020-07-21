Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $439,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 207,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,597. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

