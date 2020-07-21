Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $600,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.37. 109,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

