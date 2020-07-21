Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $572,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 145,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.