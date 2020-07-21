Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $601,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $795,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.92. 101,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

