Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 1,766 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $10.57 on Tuesday, hitting $444.70. 74,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average of $364.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

