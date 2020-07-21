Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

LOW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $144.86. 1,778,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

