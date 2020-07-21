Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.16. 80,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

