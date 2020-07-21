Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. 206,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,015. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

