ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Tops $0.0098

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $829,075.54 and $223.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,792,580 coins and its circulating supply is 84,650,569 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

