Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

