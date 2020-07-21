Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 399,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

