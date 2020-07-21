Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,002.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.67. 215,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

