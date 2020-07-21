Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $11.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $11.30 million. Airgain posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $49.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.99 million, with estimates ranging from $57.58 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, CFO David Lyle acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,505. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -240.60 and a beta of 1.47. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

