Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,857,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. 62,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

