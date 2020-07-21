All Sports Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $504,822.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.11 or 0.04893949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017427 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055646 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.