Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $50.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,565.72. 1,556,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,166. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

