Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,771. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

