Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 486,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,691. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.