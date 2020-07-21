Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

KO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 977,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

