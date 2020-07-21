Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,382 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $257.98. 977,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,558,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

