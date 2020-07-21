Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,402. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

