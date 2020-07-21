Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.