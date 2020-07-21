Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 17,218 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 3,141,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

