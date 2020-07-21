Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

