American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $344,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.51. 1,863,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

