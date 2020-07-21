Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.31) to ($11.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.93 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 442.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,618,356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,765,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 326,578 shares during the period.

ACB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

