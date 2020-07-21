Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,200. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

