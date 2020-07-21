Analysts Set Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $96.26

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.91.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. 78,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,772. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,614,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

