Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $49,599.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.24 or 0.04885455 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

