Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,264 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 871,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.