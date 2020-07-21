Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.45. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.