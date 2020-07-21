Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

