Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Netflix by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Nomura boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Shares of NFLX traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.93. 330,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,842. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

