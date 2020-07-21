Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,731 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.47. 28,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $221.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

