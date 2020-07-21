Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 32,216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. 61,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $206.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

