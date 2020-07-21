Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 45,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

