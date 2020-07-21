Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

