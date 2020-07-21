Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 298,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total value of $2,893,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,033,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,788 shares of company stock worth $116,510,237. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

