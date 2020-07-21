Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $29.99 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

