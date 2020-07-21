Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 226,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

