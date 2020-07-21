Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 769,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

