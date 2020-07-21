Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 370,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.