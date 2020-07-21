Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 866,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

