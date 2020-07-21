Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 137,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

