Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

