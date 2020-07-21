Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07), Digital Look Earnings reports.
BEG traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.19). 567,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,592. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
