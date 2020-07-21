Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BEG traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.19). 567,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,592. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

