Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 2,806 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 280.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

